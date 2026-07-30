Farm shops urged to enter major 2027 industry awards

Britain’s farm shops, delis, food halls and specialist retailers are being urged to enter one of the sector’s leading awards schemes.

Entries are now open for the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards 2027, with the first-stage Express Entry deadline set for 31 August.

The awards are free to enter and are open to specialist food and drink retailers across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Organisers say the scheme recognises businesses for customer service, innovation, sustainability, staff development, support for local producers and involvement in their communities.

A simplified two-stage application process has been introduced for 2027.

Retailers can complete the initial application in less than five minutes before the end-of-August deadline.

Successful entrants will then be invited to submit a more detailed application by the end of September.

Organisers said the revised process was designed to reduce the time commitment at the first stage while still allowing retailers to explain what sets their business apart.

A new prize has also been introduced for the Cheesemonger of the Year category.

The winner will receive an Academy of Cheese self-study certification package worth £500.

The judging panel will include representatives from Aubrey Allen, which won three awards in 2026, including Retailer of the Year.

Butchery manager Simon Kelly and managing director Russell Allen will join other retail and industry specialists on the panel.

Mr Kelly said the 2026 award had raised the company’s profile and helped attract new customers.

“It's brought in new business for us,” he said.

He added that the recognition had also boosted staff pride and encouraged customers to return.

The awards are run in partnership with The Grocer and are championed by Fieldfare.

They are also supported by a wider group of food, retail and industry organisations, including the Academy of Cheese, the Farm Retail Association and the Garden Centre Association.

Fieldfare is a family-owned business based in Kent which supplies loose frozen food to independent retailers.

Managing director Matt Whelan, who is also a member of the judging panel, said: “Fieldfare see first-hand the passion and commitment that farm shops and independent retailers have, not only for the food they produce and supply, but also for their customers and their communities.”

He added: “With almost 50 years of working with this community, we are proud to support them and champion these awards.”

Chair of judges Nigel Barden said the awards could help retailers stand out in a competitive market.

“In a highly competitive retail landscape, standing out has never been more important,” he said.

“The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards celebrate the businesses setting the benchmark for excellence across specialist food and drink retail.”

Mr Barden said being shortlisted could provide businesses with valuable recognition from a panel of experienced industry figures.

Retailers can enter themselves, while suppliers, customers and industry colleagues are also being encouraged to support deserving businesses.

Stage 1 entries are free and close on 31 August, with successful applicants invited to complete the second stage by the end of September.