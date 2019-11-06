Farm situated against backdrop of Loch Lomond on market

A productive farm near Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is now up for sale

A 543-acre commercial livestock unit situated against the backdrop of Loch Lomond is now up for sale.

Hillhead of Catter Farm includes an extensive range of farm buildings and a three-bedroom traditional farmhouse.

The beef and sheep enterprise is situated in a spectacular setting within the Trossachs National Park, an internationally renowned area.

Galbraith is marketing the farm. Duncan Barrie, partner with the agency, said he's expecting local farming operations to show interest.







“The farm is for sale as a whole, or in two lots, and as result we expect the holding to appeal to local farming operations keen to expand, but also to buyers from further afield looking to relocate to this beautiful part of the country.”

The farmland at Hillhead of Catter is classified by The James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.2, with some smaller areas of Grade 4.1 and Grade 5.

The farmhouse and range of modern and traditional farm buildings are located centrally within the holding and all of the fields have access from a network of farm tracks or directly from the public roads.

The sheep and beef enterprise is expected to gain a lot of interest

Hillhead of Catter Farmhouse is a traditional stone-built farmhouse providing well-proportioned accommodation including three bedrooms and three public rooms

There is a range of modern and traditional buildings which are situated in a group close to the farmhouse.

These include two large cattle courts, a traditional barn, a pole barn, three silage clamps, a slurry tower and a separate garage.

The unit is for sale as a whole for offers over £1,695,000 or in two lots. Lot one for offers over £1,600,000 and lot 2 for £95,000.