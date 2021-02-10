Farm situated in Scotland's 'golden mile' now on market

An arable farm extending to nearly 290 acres which is situated in the 'golden mile' of prime agricultural land in Angus has come onto the market.

Carlungie Farm, a productive farm with predominantly Grade 2 arable land, is set to attract a significant level of interest, property agency Galbraith says.

The farm is situated in one of Scotland’s most sought-after areas for agriculture.

The 287-acre property offers a traditional farmhouse alongside five cottages which could be well-suited to residential lets.

The land has in recent years grown a rotation of spring barley, winter wheat, beans and potatoes along with temporary grass.

Ian Hope of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, says a high-quality farm of this calibre does not often come to the market.

"We expect a significant level of interest. The combination of highly productive land, a desirable farmhouse with scope for modernisation, the income potential from the cottages and the situation of the property, offers an unbeatable package.

“The purchaser will be able to continue the farming business with relative ease and enjoy all the advantages of a beautiful rural setting, with easy access to the coast and the golf courses of Carnoustie and St Andrews.”

The agricultural buildings include a modern, brick built shed; a traditional Dutch barn of steel frame construction with a tin roof and earth floor; and a dryer shed of steel and wooden frame construction with a cement fibre roof and open on all sides.

The traditional steading range, while no longer useful for modern agricultural requirements, may present a great development opportunity if the necessary consents are secured, Galbraith says.

Galbraith says the farm will bring a significant level of interest

The agricultural land at Carlungie is classed by the James Hutton Institute as being predominantly Grade 2 which is capable of supporting a wide range of crops.

The previous cropping rotation has benefited the soil, preserving the soil’s fertility and organic matter levels resulting in an excellent productive capacity, the agency adds.

Carlungie Farm is for sale for offers over £4,900,000.