Farm software firm Herdwatch acquires Kingswood Computing

Farm software firm Herdwatch has announced the acquisition of Kingswood Computing in order to expand its presence in the UK and Ireland.

Herdwatch said its latest acquisition would "further strengthen its position as the number one farm software in Ireland and the UK".

The County Tipperary-based company added that more than a third of Irish dairy farms would now be on its platform.

It comes just two weeks after the company announced its acquisition of Farmplan’s livestock software customers in the UK.

Founded over 35 years ago, Kingswood Computing, also based in Ireland, supplies herd management and accounting software to dairy farmers.

It also offers software solutions for veterinary practices and farm contractors across Ireland and the UK.

Kingswood were the first and best-known Irish farm software provider, attracting a client base of over 5,000 farmers, with a particular focus on dairy operations.

They are known for their solutions including Kingswood Herd, VetLink, farm accounts, as well as Kingswood Mobile (HerdHub), a field app and a billing app for farm contractors.

Herdwatch, founded in 2012, provides software to over 20,000 farms, including dairy, beef and suckler farmers as well as sheep farmers with their Flockwatch solution.

Fabien Peyaud, CEO of Herdwatch added: "We are proud that Herdwatch is the new home for Kingswood’s great products, dedicated team, and thousands of loyal customers.

"We look forward to taking them and their legacy to the next level within the Herdwatch platform.”

Gerry Lynskey, Kingswood founder, added: “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and will be watching closely and celebrating future success with pride.

"This is the perfect match for our businesses and our customers and I’m really excited to see how the larger business evolves and thrives, delivering even better service for farmers in Ireland and far beyond."