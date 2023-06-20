Farm support change underlines value of external advice, sheep sector says

The increasing pace of change to farm support has highlighted the need for many sheep farmers to seek out professional advice, the sector says.

The removal of the BPS in all four UK nations will mean change for every sheep farming business, be that adapting existing systems, diversifying or applying for new schemes.

Because of this, it can be challenging for sheep farmers to know which direction to take their business in.

The Register of Sheep Advisers (RoSA), established in 2021 by the National Sheep Association (NSA) and BASIS Registration, is a network of professional advisers working in the sector to help with such changes.

The online initiative directs farmers to advisers with specialisms including business management, electronic reading systems, animal health, nutrition and breeding.

An area of advice especially useful during the next year is guidance to adapt sheep farming business during and beyond the transition from the BPS, including ways to be involved in agri-environment and other new funding streams.

Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive, says that changes regarding land use and farm support, driven by global issues of food security and environmental challenge, could test the sheep farming sector.

"The answer may be the use of a professional livestock farm adviser such as one of the experienced members of the Register of Sheep Advisers (RoSA).

“If sheep farmers are going to adapt and succeed, its likely more will want and need advice. Therefore, it’s important there is a network of well-informed, trusted sheep specific advisers and this was the reason for the formation of this register.

"Taking advice, whether that is on policy change or practical sheep farming matters, should not be judged as a cost but by what benefits it will bring to the farm business."

James Oliver, a sheep farmer from Northumberland, says that now is a pivotal time when farmers need to embrace change rather than be scared of it.

He explains: “The RoSA network is critical in these ever-changing times with significant shifts in payments and how the government is issuing support.

“Many sheep farmers are already doing a lot of the work needed for support options so they should be rewarded for these practices and easily tap into these stewardships schemes.

"With increasing capital costs in farming, these can help with infrastructure such as fencing and hedging.”

Mr Oliver believes the appointment of an adviser who understands sheep farming could help to ensure farmers know what is available.

He continues: “There are a lot of good advisers out there with practical sheep experience who can relate to their clients and help them to increase their resilience."