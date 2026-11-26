Even a lifetime spent working on the family farm may not be enough to secure the right to take over an agricultural tenancy, farming families have been warned.

Agricultural property specialists at national law firm Clarke Willmott are urging farmers to review their succession plans following a legal ruling with implications for businesses undertaking contracting work.

In Wills v Holder [2026], the Upper Tribunal ruled on 23 October that agricultural contracting work carried out on other farms did not qualify towards the livelihood test simply because the business was based on the tenanted holding.

The case concerned David Holder, who was born at Clements Farm in Miserden, Gloucestershire, and had worked there throughout his life.

His father had held the tenancy since 1964, having followed in the footsteps of the previous generation.

Following his father's death in 2021, Mr Holder applied to succeed to the tenancy, but the landlords challenged his eligibility because much of the family's agricultural contracting work took place on other farms.

Although the landlords accepted his suitability as a tenant, the dispute centred on whether he satisfied the statutory livelihood test.

Under the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986, applicants seeking succession following a tenant's death must demonstrate that their sole or principal livelihood came from agricultural work on the holding, or the wider agricultural unit to which it belongs, for at least five of the preceding seven years.

Jodie Coles, senior associate at Clarke Willmott, said farming families risked being caught out by the eligibility requirements.

“Many farming families will assume that a son or daughter who has worked alongside the tenant for years will be able to take over the tenancy when the time comes,” she said.

“But this is not necessarily the case.”

Ms Coles warned that the ruling was particularly relevant to businesses undertaking agricultural contracting, where income generated from work elsewhere may not count towards the livelihood test.

“Farmers should not assume that simply being part of the family business is enough to qualify for succession.”

The Upper Tribunal overturned an earlier decision in Mr Holder's favour and dismissed his main succession application.

However, his alternative application under section 41 of the Agricultural Holdings Act was referred back to the First-tier Tribunal for reconsideration.

Gemma Staddon, an agricultural and property litigation solicitor at Clarke Willmott, said: “Failing to meet the main livelihood test does not necessarily bring a succession application to an end.”

Section 41 allows applicants who only partially satisfy the livelihood requirement to be treated as eligible in certain circumstances, provided the tribunal considers this fair and reasonable.

However, this alternative route is not automatic, with decisions depending on the individual circumstances of each case.

Statutory succession rights primarily apply to agricultural tenancies originally granted before 12 July 1984 in England and Wales, subject to certain exceptions.

Eligible families can benefit from up to two successions, potentially allowing three generations to farm the same holding.

Although reforms introduced in September 2024 removed the commercial unit test and modernised suitability requirements, the livelihood test remains in place.

The latest ruling highlights the importance of reviewing partnership arrangements, keeping detailed records of agricultural work and establishing how prospective successors derive their livelihood.

“Families should take legal advice early to understand how their business arrangements might affect a future succession application,” Ms Staddon added.