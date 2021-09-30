Farm trial dries out chicken litter with non-infective bacteria

Drying out chicken litter with non-infective bacteria could help poultry farmers adjust to new water pollution regulation in Wales, a trial has shown.

Adding non-infective bacteria to the environment of poultry sheds to dry out litter and reduce ammonia levels could have the potential to help farms.

The Williams family, who farm near Welshpool, Powys have been trialling a new approach to optimising the environment in their two 16,000-hen multi-tiered sheds.

This has resulted in reduction in the frequency that muck needs to be cleaned from the manure belts, from every three days to once a fortnight, and hens are dealing with red mite challenges naturally by maintaining high health.

Mortality rate has decreased, to 2.7 percent from the 3.7 percent recorded at week 59 in the previous cycle, and there has been no requirement for the use of antibiotics.

At a recent Farming Connect open day at the farm, Aled Davies, of Pruex, said the objective of the trial had been to determine what variations optimised the environment of housing.

“What we have learned is the peril of wet areas in the building because these cause humidity, which is a significant factor in the production of ammonia from chicken litter," said Mr Davies.

Ammonia is generated by bacteria in chicken litter converting uric acid into ammonia.

By introducing non-infective bacteria similar to soil, in the form of Pruex stabiliser, into the shed, water vapour is produced and the litter dries out.

On the Williams' farm, this effect is apparent from a significant reduction in the build-up of muck on manure belts.

“We are able to hold chicken muck on the belts for two weeks rather than three days," said Osian Williams, who farms with his parents, Dafydd and Eleri, and his partner, Nikki.

Before the trial, the litter had been 70% moisture and the weight of this on the manure belt meant it needed to be cleared frequently.

Over the duration of the project, Pruex have been able to reduce moisture in the litter on the belts by over 50% of the original levels, said Mr Williams.

“If we left it more than three days it reached very high levels of ammonia but, because it is now releasing water vapour, we can have it sat on there for two weeks."

Labour requirement for this job has been reduced by more than three quarters and ammonia levels are low.

Mr Davies said because the litter is now much drier and its storage requirement is less, it can help farmers meet the new regulations.

“A lot of the challenges that farmers are concerned about with regard to the new regulations are mitigated here at Wern," he added.

The atmosphere in the sheds has also improved - ammonia levels have reduced by 75% in the warmer summer months, from 20 parts per million to 5.

This can only be good for egg production, Mr Davies added. “Egg production is optimised while ensuring dry bedding, clean air and safe water."

The project is still ongoing and the Welsh government's Farming Connect scheme will be sharing more results and findings as the project progresses.