Farm uses 1,000 sheep to show support for Wales ahead of England match

A Welsh farm has used over 1,000 sheep to spell out the message 'SHEEP > LIONS' ahead of the World Cup football match against England and Wales.

With Wales in the throes of their first World Cup campaign since 1958, over 1,000 sheep formed a giant message of support for the national football team.

Wales and England go head to head in a final match in Group B on Tuesday evening (29 November).

The 104m-wide message, taking aim at the Three Lions, was spelt out at Gower Salt Marsh farm near Swansea.

The huge sign contains up to 160 sheep per letter

It was unveiled by Paddy Power and the two surviving members of Wales’ last World Cup squad.

The sign contains up to 160 sheep per letter, with Paddy Power saying it 'probably' sets a Guinness World Record for the largest ever sheep formation.

Former Wales and Tottenham Hotspur star, Cliff Jones, said: “There’s no greater feeling for the Welsh than beating the English, no matter what the sport.

"It’s so ingrained in our culture even the sheep know it. This giant message of support from our treasured sheep population will inspire the boys out in Qatar even more!”