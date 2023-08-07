Farm vets call for minimum milk price to ensure fairer deal for farmers

Experts from one of Europe’s largest veterinary groups are calling for greater government support for UK dairy farmers following a drastic fall in milk prices.

Vets from VetPartners, which looks after a number of the UK’s dairy herds, are lobbying MPs to address the volatility of the milk market.

It comes at a time when dairy farmers are facing increased labour costs and the price of fuel, equipment, energy and rents have risen.

The average farmgate price for milk slipped to 37.6p per litre in May, according to government figures – a near-8% decrease on the same month a year earlier – leading to many farmers leaving the sector.

Farm vets are calling for a minimum farmgate price to be implemented to ensure a fair deal for dairy farmers.

VetPartners farm director, Ian Cure is among the farm vets who have written to their MP voicing concerns about the future of dairy farming.

He said: “This industry volatility makes it incredibly difficult for farmers to invest in their rural businesses and plan for the future.

"The five-year, rolling average farmgate price for milk as of May 2023 was 33.65ppl, and this has changed very little over the last six years.

"It is well documented that in recent times, costs across all sectors have increased with labour costs, fuel, equipment, rents and rates at an all-time high."

This now means that the industry estimates the cost of production to be in the region of 40-45ppl, Mr Cure explained.

He added: "It is therefore clear that this is not sustainable, and something must be done to support British farming, and ensure food security for our country."

Many farmers have left the sector for economic reasons, with industry leaders calling for more support, including the implementation of a minimum farmgate price to ensure a fairer deal.

There have also been calls for processors and supermarkets to burden their fair share of the costs.

"It cannot be right that critical primary producers always bear the brunt of market fluctuations," Mr Cure said.

He warned that import trade deals from South America and Australia had left farmers fearing further damage prices farmers receive for their goods.

“These vital rural businesses are currently feeling the strain and do not, at present feel they are receiving adequate government support.

"Minimum milk pricing to the cost of production is the least we owe them and is vital to ensure the survival of these businesses and our country’s ongoing food security.”