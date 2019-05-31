Farm warns loose dogs will be shot after vicious sheep attack

The Buckinghamshire farm said the animals are 'scared, hurt and will now need to be put down' (Photo: JC Farming Ltd/Facebook)

WARNING - THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

A farming business has warned the public that any out-of-control dogs on their land will be shot following a livestock worrying incident which has left the farmer 'livid and upset'.

JC Farming Ltd, a Buckinghamshire farm business based in High Wycombe, experienced a vicious dog attack on their sheep on Wednesday 29 May.

A 'black labradoodle' scared the animals on Ladys Mile Farm in Kingshill Road, and now the owner of the business is considering putting the injured sheep down.

Posting photos of the aftermath on social media, JC Farming said the 'poor animals are scared, hurt and will now need to be put down.'

“Sorry for the explicit post but we were horrified this morning when we had a call to say a dog was attacking our sheep,” the business said.

“I find it an absolute disgrace that the owners have not even got the decency to wait and own up to what they have done.”

It added: “Please contact us with any information we do not want the dog destroyed we want the owner to put his or her hands up and be responsible dog owners.

“However, if the dog is found in our field again attacking our animals it will be shot.”

JC Farming has appealed to the public for more information in finding the owner of the dog.

It is also understood the police are now investigating the incident.

According to the National Sheep Association, chasing by dogs can do serious damage to sheep, even if the dog doesn’t catch them.

The stress of worrying by dogs can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.

The incident follows a new survey revealing that almost a quarter of dog owners have reported that their pet has chased animals, including livestock.