Farm wind turbines could avoid full planning process

Small wind turbines could become cheaper and easier to install on farms under proposed changes to England’s planning rules.

The reforms would remove the need for a full planning application for some single turbines in non-domestic settings. Farmers and landowners would still need prior approval from their local authority before work could begin.

Under the proposals, qualifying turbines would be limited to a generating capacity of 50 kW, a maximum tip height of 30 metres and a rotor-swept area of no more than 200 square metres.

Projects would also have to meet conditions intended to protect sensitive sites, aviation interests and neighbouring properties.

The government has concluded a consultation on expanding permitted development rights to support England’s small-scale wind sector, although the changes have not yet taken effect.

Permitted development would avoid the full planning process, but councils would retain oversight through the prior-approval system.

Onshore wind development in England became extremely difficult after stricter planning rules were introduced by the Conservative government in 2015.

Labour removed those restrictions shortly after taking office and is now considering further measures intended to encourage investment.

Jamie Baxter, associate partner in the Carter Jonas energy team, said the proposals could reduce a significant financial barrier for smaller projects.

“The proposed changes are a welcome step in the right direction for small-scale wind in England, particularly given that a full planning application for a new turbine can add up to £30,000 to project costs if all the required surveys and community consultation are needed,” he said.

Mr Baxter cautioned that the proposed 30-metre limit could restrict the choice of suitable turbines.

“The 30m tip height limit seems to reflect earlier turbine technology, and while there are turbines available that can meet that, the market has moved on,” he said.

“If you’re installing a turbine, it must be the right size for your site and power requirements.”

Farmers considering a project were advised to examine their electricity demand, existing connection and local grid constraints before investing.

They should also compare the costs, warranties and expected working lives of new and refurbished machines.

Mr Baxter said the cost of an equivalent refurbished 50 kW turbine was likely to be nearer £100,000, although the final price would vary according to refurbishment, transport and other project requirements.

“Prices will vary depending on the cost of the refurb, transport, etc., but for an equivalent 50 kW turbine are likely to be nearer £100,000,” he said.

New turbines typically come with warranties lasting between two and five years and can be expected to operate for around 20 years with suitable maintenance.

Refurbished machines generally have an expected life closer to 15 years and usually carry a two-year warranty.

Mr Baxter said farmers should not commit to a project simply because the planning rules may become more favourable.

The strongest returns were likely to come from using the electricity on the farm, reducing the amount of power bought from the grid.

“The greatest returns will be from reducing reliance on bought-in electricity, therefore accurately assessing your energy demand before committing to a renewable energy project is key,” he said.

“The more electricity generated that can be used on-site, the quicker the payback.”

Farm businesses will therefore need to balance any planning savings against capital costs, grid limitations, maintenance requirements and the amount of electricity they can use themselves.