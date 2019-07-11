Farm worked on by same family since 1875 up for sale

The seller is the fourth generation of the family to run the 200-acre farm

An attractive mixed farming unit which has been worked on by the same family since 1875 is now up for sale.

Ballygreggan is a farm of over 200 acres near Machrihanish Aerodrome on the Mull of Kintyre, southwest Scotland.

It is sited among the best agricultural land found on the Peninsula.

The farm is for sale through Galbraith, who call it a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a 'renowned' former dairy farm.







Duncan Barrie, who is handling the sale, said: “The farming system originally centred on milking 100 - 120 dairy cows plus followers up until three years ago when the cows were sold.

“The land and buildings are now let on a seasonal basis to a number of local farmers.

“The parlour, bulk tank and all other fixed dairy equipment remain in situ and are included with the sale of the farm,” he said.

The land is well suited to grass and has historically grown cereals

The farmland has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as being predominantly Grade 4.2 and 5.1 with a section of Grade 3.1.

The land is well suited to grass and has historically grown cereals, with the majority of the pasture ground having been reseeded on a rotational basis over the past few years.

All of the land has benefited from regular applications of farmyard manure and slurry generated on the farm.

The land extends to about 214.19 acres (86.68 Ha).

The property includes a range of modern and traditional farm buildings including a milking parlour, cubicle sheds, calf sheds, grain tower, and silage pits.

There is a 16/16 parlour with self-feed hoppers connected to electronic ID reader and milk data recorders.

Ballygreggan Farm is offered for sale as whole at an asking price of offers over £800,000.