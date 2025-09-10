Farm worker housing secured as MPs support industry push

The industry has won crucial backing in parliament to protect farm worker housing, after MPs and peers supported its amendment to the Renters’ Rights Bill.

The House of Lords made 77 amendments to the legislation, but only the NFU-backed changes received support from both government and MPs.

The amendment ensures that farmers can continue to provide accommodation for incoming agricultural workers, regardless of whether they are employed directly or self-employed.

Without it, the Bill would only have allowed properties to be reclaimed for directly employed staff, potentially leaving many farm businesses struggling to house essential self-employed workers.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw hailed the outcome as an important milestone, describing it as “a significant step in the right direction when it comes to protecting rural businesses and ensuring housing remains available for essential workers.”

He stressed that the ability to provide accommodation is vital for farm operations, not only for directly employed staff but also for self-employed workers who play an essential role in food production.

“Without this amendment, businesses could face real difficulties planning for their workforce and keeping their day-to-day operations running smoothly,” he said.

Mr Bradshaw noted that the union had been pressing the issue quietly for many months and expressed gratitude to Lord Carrington for his backing.

“It’s encouraging to see both MPs and the Lords recognise the reality on the ground and backed a solution that reflects how modern farming works.”

Looking ahead, he urged peers to endorse the revised amendment so the legislation can move forward: "We stand ready to work with government to get the final Bill right for British farming.”

Minister of State for Housing and Planning Matthew Pennycook said the change was necessary to ensure farming could continue to operate effectively.

“We believe this small technical change will support the government's clear intention of ensuring that the agricultural sector can continue to function effectively without compromising wider security of tenure.”

The NFU worked closely with crossbench peer Lord Carrington to redraft the amendment, which passed by 253 votes to 150 in the Lords in June. MPs have now backed the revised government version, making it the only Lords amendment to receive government support.

When the Lords amend a Bill, it returns to the Commons, where MPs can accept, reject, or offer their own version “in lieu”.

While most amendments are overturned, the NFU’s case persuaded ministers that farming’s changing employment practices needed to be reflected in law.

The government insisted on minor tweaks, including safeguards to ensure the self-employed worker is genuine and full-time, before tabling its own amendment in lieu.

The NFU argued that many modern farm businesses rely on self-employed staff such as share-farmers, shepherds and dairy relief workers. Excluding them from the Bill’s provisions could have left farms unable to house key staff and maintain operations.

The Renters’ Rights Bill will abolish “no fault” evictions and move all tenancies to open-ended arrangements, while introducing new possession grounds.

The successful amendment ensures farms will still be able to regain properties needed for essential agricultural workers.

Following Commons approval, the Bill will return to the Lords. If both Houses agree, it will then proceed for Royal Assent.