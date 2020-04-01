Farm worker sustains 'serious' injuries after tractor incident

The 42-year-old was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with 'serious lower limb injuries'

A Scottish woman has been airlifted to hospital with 'serious' injuries after becoming stuck under a tractor.

The 42-year-old farm worker suffered 'serious lower limb injuries' as a result of the incident, which occurred on a field near Glen Dye, Aberdeenshire.

A coastguard helicopter took the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Monday night (30 March).

The woman is said to be in a stable condition, according to a police spokesman.







He said emergency services were called 'in relation to a person trapped under a tractor'.

“A casualty was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a 42-year-old female,” the spokesman said.

A fire services spokesman added: “We were passed the call by the ambulance service at around 9.50pm.

“We dispatched two pumps from Banchory and heavy rescue from North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen – the heavy rescue unit was not needed.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the incident.

Statistics from the safety watchdog shows that during 2018/2019, 17,000 farm workers suffered from work-related ill health.

Around 13,000 experienced a non-fatal injury and there were 29 fatalities.