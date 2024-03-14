Farmer, 22, with 'livestock in DNA' appointed British beef ambassador

A 22-year-old farmer with 'livestock in her DNA' has been appointed the new ambassador for the National Beef Association to champion the sector's future.

Annabelle Howell is the NBA's first Young Ambassador, who will use the role to represent the interests of British beef farmers and inspire the next generation.

Working on her family's 700-head cattle finishing business in Norfolk, her first role is to support the NBA at the UK’s only dedicated event for British beef, the NBA Beef Expo in April.

She started her own Charolais pedigree herd at the age of just 15, planning her own breeding strategy and winning multiple young handler championships including Young Stockperson of the Year in 2018.

Annabelle qualified for the National Charolais Stock judging final in 2016, 2017, and 2019, and was invited to become an officially appointed Charolais Judge at the age of 22.

Alongside working with her father in cattle production, Annabelle’s career has always revolved around livestock, with early work experience being with United Auctions, Genus, and the British Charolais Cattle Society.

Later, she worked on a progressive dairy enterprise including calf-rearing and milking 350 cows.

Before taking up her new appointment with the NBA, she served as Wagyu Coordinator at ABP York, and currently in livestock procurement for Pickstock Telford.

The appointment of a Young Ambassador is a new initiative for the NBA, with its CEO Neil Shand believing they could not have chosen a better representative for the future of the industry.

Mr Shand said: “Annabelle’s credentials are unique and her professional and personal qualifications are tailormade for this role.

"She has livestock in her DNA and an astonishing breadth and depth of knowledge and experience covering every aspect from the day-to-day practicalities of farming to the sophisticated science of genetics and breeding, and the economic realities of marketing.

“Most importantly, she brings a deep and genuine passion for livestock and the people who are taking this traditional and essential part of our farming heritage into the future.

"We all face steep challenges in safeguarding a sustainable future for our industry, and I am absolutely confident that no-one will carry the flag forward more effectively than Annabelle.”

Annabelle said the new national platform would help champion the sector: “I am excited to be joining the NBA and supporting the breeders and farmers who are taking it forward in these changing and challenging times.

"We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a positive future for the beef industry, with a growing focus on sustainable farming and breeding better animals to achieve a quality product."