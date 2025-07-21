Farmer, 83, fatally injured after cow attack on farm, sheriff rules

An 83-year-old farmer died after being crushed and trampled by a cow while tending to animals at his farm near Inverness, a sheriff has concluded.

Fraser Johnstone had been feeding milk to a calf on 3 June last year when he was attacked by a cow.

The animal forced him against a wall before trampling him once he had fallen to the ground. He later passed away in hospital from his injuries.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the incident found that Mr Johnstone suffered multiple crush injuries and subsequent organ failure.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald, who presided over the inquiry, stated there were no preventative steps Mr Johnstone could reasonably have taken to avoid the tragedy.

In her formal determination, she said: "I am conscious that this determination is being issued just after the anniversary of Mr Johnstone's death which I am sure is a painful time for the family.

"This was a tragic accident for which I extend my condolences to Mr Johnstone's family for their loss."

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed that the inquiry was required due to the incident occurring during the course of Mr Johnstone’s work.