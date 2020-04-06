Farmer abused by vegans for sending milk to self-isolators

The farmer uploaded a video plea to the abusive vegans urging them to stop the verbal attacks (Photo: Chris Wilson/Streamvale Open Farm)

A farmer has sent a video plea to abusive vegans who lambasted him for delivering dairy products to the vulnerable in self-isolation due to Covid-19.

Anti-dairy activists sent Chris Wilson and his pregnant wife abusive messages on their online Facebook page, Streamvale Open Farm.

The County Down-based working farm has been delivering dairy products to the elderly and vulnerable in self-isolation.

But in a viral video update posted on Thursday 2 April, Mr Wilson said he felt 'devastated' after receiving numerous messages from anti-dairy vegans.







“I’ve been up since four this morning, looking after our animals, looking after our sheep, trying to make sure everything is going OK," Mr Wilson said on his video.

"I was out early delivering dairy products to vulnerable people. I’ve been on the road since half four, and will probably be working right through till 10 tonight.

“I’m not saying that because I think I’m doing anything special; there are plenty of nurses and doctors who are doing far more than me.”

Mr Wilson said he received one 'unbelievable' message which said “marking a sheep with paint, so we know if it’s a twin or a single is cruel, and how we are going to slaughter these lambs at Easter.”

The farmer added that he feels most upset for his pregnant wife, who is feeling 'very anxious' over the abuse.

“We are doing our best to survive ourselves through this," Mr Wilson went on to say.

“If you’re a vegan I have absolutely no issues with that, but don’t feel the need to come on and bombard us with messages.

"I’ll just leave it at that. Let us do what we do, and you do what you do."

Mr Wilson's video has received over 8,000 likes, 2,300 comments and nearly 1,000 shares as of Monday 6 April.