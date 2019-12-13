Farmer and builder fined £10k after breaching safety rules

A farmer and building contractor have been fined for safety failings

The Co Londonderry farmer and building contractor were both fined at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday (12 December).

Richard McClure, a farmer trading as McClure Farms from Coleraine was fined £10,000 after pleading guilty to one breach of health and safety legislation.

S Higgins Construction Ltd, based at Knockloughrim, Magherafelt was fined £10,000 after pleading guilty to two breaches.







The case arose from a Health and Safety Executive NI (HSE) investigation into an incident at McClure Farms, Coleraine on 16 November last year.

A 23-year-old employee of S Higgins Construction Ltd was assisting with the preparations for the construction of a concrete reinforced wall at the farm of Richard McClure.

During this work, a large metal shuttering panel fell on to the employee as he was working close to its base.

The HSE investigation revealed that the shuttering panel was not properly secured to prevent it falling over.

The worker sustained numerous fractures and injuries as a result of the panel falling on to him.

After the hearing Kevin Campbell, an inspector with HSE’s Construction Team, warned that all construction work 'needs to be properly planned'.

“Farmers must engage contractors with appropriate skill, knowledge & experience, and all work must be carried out in a safe manner.

“All temporary supports, such as shuttering panels, must be adequately supported and secured, to prevent them falling over,” he said.