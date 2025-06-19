Farmer and ex-MP to lead Red Tractor's Crops and Sugar Beet Sector

Former MP and Yorkshire arable farmer Julian Sturdy has been appointed Chair of Red Tractor’s Crops & Sugar Beet Sector Board.

Mr Sturdy runs a 750-acre farm and brings over 30 years of experience in British agriculture, alongside a parliamentary career representing rural communities.

As a grower of both combinable crops and sugar beet, he brings valuable insight into the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

“I am honoured to take on the role at such a pivotal time for British farming,” said Mr Sturdy.

“As a grower myself, I understand first-hand the challenges our sector faces, from evolving market demands to the need for robust, trusted assurance standards.

"I look forward to working closely with growers and the wider industry to ensure their voices are heard and to help drive positive change.

"Together, we can continue to uphold the high standards that underpin Red Tractor and deliver value for British farmers and consumers.”

As Sector Chair, Mr Sturdy will sit on the Red Tractor Board of Directors, helping shape the organisation’s overall strategy.

The board plays a vital role in representing growers, processors, and retailers, and in maintaining credible, robust supply chain standards.

Red Tractor Chair Alistair Mackintosh welcomed the appointment: “Julian’s unique combination of practical farming experience and policy expertise will be invaluable.

"The open recruitment process has brought us a leader who can help build on our strengths and navigate the challenges ahead for the crops sector.”