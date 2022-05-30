Farmer and his two horses to make 280-mile charity journey

A Gloucestershire farmer and his two horses who made a 650-mile charity trip last year in memory of his brother who died after a road accident will now take on a second challenge.

Jamie Alcock, a farmer who drove his Shire horses from his farm to Elgin in Scotland in 2021, will start the journey at MOD St Athan in South Wales on 1 June.

Travelling at an average speed of 3.2 mph, they are set to complete the 280-mile journey on Monday 20 June at Hampton Court Green in East Molesey.

All funds raised will go to Police Care UK, the Royal Air Forces Association and the Shire Horse Society.

Jamie was inspired to take on the 2021 challenge in memory of his brother, PC John Alcock who was an officer with Grampian Police, stationed at Elgin in Morayshire.

PC Alcock died in 2017, 14 years after being injured on duty in August 2003. He was travelling for his shift on Royal Protection at Balmoral when he was involved in a road traffic accident and never regained consciousness.

Some two years after the accident, John returned home to a hospital room that had been created at his house. He received round-the-clock care from two nurses, with help from a mixture of charities including Police Care UK.

Jamie chose to also fundraise for the Royal Air Forces Association this year thanks to a strong family link to the service.

Speaking of his family link to the RAF and flying, Jamie said: “Grandpa was a cousin of Captain Sir John Alcock, who piloted the first non-stop transatlantic flight in June 1919, with navigator Lieutenant Arthur Whitten Brown.

“My father loved his time in the RAF and the friends he made lasted for life. I think he found his civilian flying career somewhat dull compared to the life and camaraderie in the RAF.

“I believe that the support we offer public servants like members of the RAF and the Police is very important and should be available to them no matter how long ago they served.

"The charities that offer this support are close to my heart. Some pay a price that they carry for the rest of their lives.”

This time Jamie hopes to beat the £60,000 raised last year and will donate 42% of the money he raises to the Royal Air Forces Association, 52% to Police Care UK, with 6% going to the Shire Horse Society.

To donate, visit Jamie's online fundraising page.