Farmer anger as NI and GB milk price difference widens

Dairy farmers in Northern Ireland have been left feeling 'angry and frustrated' after processors announced the latest milk price decrease.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has condemned two local dairy processors for cutting the base milk price, saying it is 'bewildered' by their decision to do so.

It comes as the union has issued eight press releases since January voicing industry concerns at the pricing policy of the firms.

According to the UFU, the processors are 'ignoring' dairy commodity indicators and instead use Brexit as an 'excuse not to pay the true price for milk'.







In August, the milk price per litre gap between Northern Ireland and Great Britain stood at 1.5p.

However, this has now increased. Latest government statistics show that the difference between milk prices in NI and GB is now over 3p per litre.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said: “Many dairy farmers are struggling to cover their overheads, specifically animal feed bills.

“Meal companies are reportedly carrying an increased level of debt with clients including some of our members, and this is a hidden cost that cannot be overlooked during these challenging times.

“This milk price drop is a further kick in the teeth for our dairy farmers and is having a serious impact on family-run farming businesses.”

The union is now urging the two processors to explain reasons for the price reduction to producers.