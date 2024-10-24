Farmer arrested after reportedly 'hog-tying' two men on quad bike

A farmer was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault after he reportedly 'hog-tied' two men who allegedly trespassed on his land.

The farmer, aged 52 from Trawden, Lancashire, was arrested and released on bail after he allegedly strapped the men, aged 17 and 20, to a quad bike.

Lancashire Police said they were called to a property shortly before 11.30am on Sunday 20 October, by a man who said he had detained two males.

However, as the police were enroute to the farm, the farmer called again to say he had arrived at a local police station with the two men.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson explained: "While police were making their way to the property, we received a second call from the man to say he was now at Colne Police Station with the two males he had detained.

"When officers went to meet the man, they found a teenager and a man in his 20s on a quad bike with their hands and feet tied.

"They were not secured to the quad bike. A 52-year-old man from Trawden was later arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault."

The farmer has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.