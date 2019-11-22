Farmer banned from keeping livestock for ten years

A livestock keeper has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years

A Herefordshire livestock farmer has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after he was found guilty of a string of animal welfare offences.

Charles Dowdswell Parry of Ashminton Farm, Bringsty allowed livestock to suffer, including 50 calves, and failed to dispose large amounts of animal carcasses.

Complaints about the welfare of cattle and sheep were made in December 2018.

Herefordshire Council's animal health officers visited the site along with vets from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).







The 50-year-old was advised about the welfare of his animals and his need to dispose of all animal carcasses.

Subsequent revisits revealed there was little change, and a farm improvement notice was issued to improve the feeding, environment and welfare of the animals.

Mr Parry failed to comply with the enforcement notice and his failure to supply the correct level of feed, appropriate veterinary care, and removal of carcasses, led to the livestock suffering, which included a large number of calves.

David Hough, the council's trading standards service manager, said: “This is a very serious case of animal suffering and the lack of correct care and treatment for both cattle and sheep was deplorable.

“Herefordshire Council will continue to work with all livestock keepers to ensure that best practice is maintained on farms and small holdings.

“We will not tolerate animal suffering and action will be taken against anyone who disregards the welfare of farmed animals.”

Mr Parry was sentenced on 11 November at Hereford Magistrates’ Court to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 200 hours community service, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £2221.