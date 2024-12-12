Farmer confidence survey opens after turbulent year

A new survey is seeking farmers' views on their business prospects for 2025 following a collapse in confidence earlier this year.

The annual farmer confidence survey, undertaken by the NFU, scans the horizons across all major UK farming sectors.

It also seeks views on labour shortages, increasing costs and other factors that are impacting the farming industry.

The survey launch comes amid a turbulent time for farmers, with the recent autumn budget triggering a wave of protests and rallies across the UK.

Concern is centred on the government's farm inheritance tax plans, which will impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1m or more from April 2026.

However, there are also worries within the industry over the impact of future post-Brexit trade deals, substandard food imports and the recent removal of farming grants.

Responses to the NFU's last survey, revealed in May, showed a collapse in farmer confidence to an all-time low, with fears it would lead to a decrease in food production.

Last winter's relentless wet weather played a big part, with 82% of respondents saying their farm businesses suffered negative impacts.

Mixed farms, arable farms and dairy farms took the biggest hits, according to the survey undertaken by nearly 800 farmers in November and December 2023.

Farm business profitability also fell, with 65% of farmers saying their profits were declining. Some warned that their business may not even survive.

Now the NFU has urged farmers across the UK to complete its new business confidence survey for the coming year.

"The survey helps feed into our policy development and lobbying positions - it takes around 15 minutes to complete," the union said.

"Results from the survey are used by the NFU to feed into policy development and lobbying positions.

"In order for your voice to be heard by industry decision makers, we'd appreciate it if you could take 15 minutes to complete our survey."

The online survey is open until 12 January 2025.