Farmer died after being trapped by JCB shovel, inquest hears

The Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death of farmer Dewi Jones

A farmer died last week after he became trapped behind the shovel of a JCB Bobcat, an inquest looking into his death heard.

68-year-old Dewi Jones was killed on his farm Ty Celyn Farm, in Llanfwrog, Denbighshire on 21 April.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating the death of the cattle farmer, and an inquest opened on Monday 27 April.

It heard that Mr Jones had been loading hay into the pen of a heifer when he became trapped.







The inquest then heard he managed to become free, but then collapsed.

Mr Jones died of abdominal bleed and liver laceration after a blunt trauma, a post-mortem examination said.

Coroner John Gittins adjourned the hearing until a full inquest can be held.

HSE statistics show that in 2018/2019, 17,000 farmers and farm workers suffered from work-related ill health.

Around 13,000 experienced a non-fatal injury and there were 29 fatalities.