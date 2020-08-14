Farmer donates to air ambulance 20 years after farm accident

Proceedings from Alex Tapp's (L) tractor sale has gone to Devon Air Ambulance

A dairy farmer has marked the 20-year anniversary of his farm accident with a special thank you and donation to Devon Air Ambulance.

Alex Tapp, who farms in Awliscombe, near Honiton, was severely injured after a large stack of straw bales toppled over and fell on him.

Alex, who was just 16 at the time, subsequently broke his femur and damaged his shoulder, which required surgery for a metal rod to be fitted.

Fortunately, Devon Air Ambulance came to the rescue and airlifted him to hospital.







"I am forever grateful for the service they provided that day," Alex said, who now runs his own used farm machinery sales business, TA Agri.

“This December will be 20 years since my accident and with it recently being Farm Safety Week I was wondering how I could raise some funds to donate to the Devon Air Ambulance who helped me.

“I realised that, because of social distancing, an event would not be allowed and that their fundraising income would have been severely impacted this year.

"So, instead, I decided I would donate £1,000 from the sale of my next tractor to Devon Air Ambulance,” he said.

Local farmer Martin Greenslade, from Cullompton, came to view Mr Tapp's CASE IH CX90.

Upon discussing price and stating his intention to donate to Devon Air Ambulance, Alex said he “couldn’t believe” it when Martin said that he, too, had been airlifted by the Devon Air Ambulance.

Alex said: "His accident was six years ago – again, due to a farming accident, in which he fell from a stack of bales.

"Not surprisingly, we were both delighted to know that DAA would benefit from the donation; this way, everyone’s a winner.”