Farmer efforts help reverse decline of rare and elusive Corncrake

A pioneering project aiming to protect the rare and elusive Corncrake bird species has reached a milestone thanks to farmer efforts.

The project is celebrating a 2,000 hectare milestone for the benefit of Corncrakes, a species that is threatened across the UK.

Helping to build a brighter future, the Corncrake Calling project has been bringing together farmers and crofters in an effort to reverse the decline.

The four-year project has delivered essential conservation work to help Corncrakes and other wildlife, while bolstering the unique culture of rural Scottish communities.

Once widespread across the UK, Corncrake populations have fallen dramatically.

As a red listed species, they are now found only on some Scottish islands and parts of the north-west coast, while Rathlin Island is the last known breeding area for Corncrake in Northern Ireland.

Farmers, crofters and landowners have been creating and restoring Corncrake friendly habitat and adopting farming practices which benefit the bird.

These include providing areas of tall vegetation and adopting suitable mowing schedules to give young birds the best chance of fledging.

While their conservation status remains precarious, Corncrake Calling has delivered huge wins for the rare species.

Over 2,000 hectares of habitat have been created across the Hebridean Islands alone as part of agreements with farmers and crofters.

Tara Proud, Corncrake Calling project manager, said it was an example of how conservationists and farmers can 'deliver fantastic results for wildlife'.

“The successes we’ve celebrated shows the importance of collaboration if we are going to reverse wildlife declines," she explained.

"Working together through projects like this can help ensure we are able to enjoy and celebrate incredible species like Corncrakes for generations to come.”

This year also marked the 10th anniversary of the return of Corncrakes to Rathlin Island, the last known breeding area in Northern Ireland, as a result of local farmer efforts.