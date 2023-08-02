Farmer fined £1.3k after failing to dispose of 17 sheep carcasses

A Welsh farmer has been ordered to pay costs of £1,300 after failing to correctly dispose of seventeen sheep carcasses.

Terry Griffiths, of Trecastle, Brecon, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

This piece of legislation controls the spread of disease to other animals and protects the human food chain.

Mr Griffiths appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' Court on 19 July, where he was fined £340 and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and a £34 victim surcharge.

The court heard that in December 2021, animal health officers visited Cartref and found 11 sheep carcasses that had not been disposed of correctly.

Less than three months later, another six sheep carcasses were found that had not been disposed of correctly.

Cllr Richard Church, of Powys County Council, said that not disposing of livestock carcasses was a serious issue.

"Not only does it pose a real risk of disease, but it also damages the reputation of the farming community.

"Farmers are advised that it is a requirement... that all carcasses are collected, transported and disposed of in an approved manner."

He added: "This case should serve as a reminder to the farming community in Powys to dispose of animal carcasses in the correct manner.

"If farmers do not follow these regulations, then we will investigate and take the appropriate action."