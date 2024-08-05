Farmer fined £4,000 after obstructing Environment Agency officer

A Wiltshire farmer has been ordered to pay out £4,000 after obstructing an Environment Agency officer who was taking water samples of suspected pollution.

Neil Dyke, of Chipps Farm, near Warminster, drove off in his tractor with water samples taken of suspected pollution from his farm, court heard.

The 34-year-old contested the Environment Agency officer’s right to take samples from suspected pollution.

He was fined for removing water sample bottles from the officer and admitted, before Bath magistrates, that he intentionally obstructed the officer.

In a case brought by the Environment Agency, the court heard that an officer went to the farm in January this year after pollution was reported in the Rodden Brook.

The officer noticed a tractor spreading slurry in the next field and could see that the water in the brook was a dark brown/green colour, with a foam on the surface and smelled strongly – indicators of slurry pollution.

The officer took photographs and a water sample as well as an ammonia test which showed a result of around 10mg/l which was the maximum reading he could measure.

A tractor arrived and the officer explained to the driver what he was doing and twice asked the driver his name, but he refused to say, the court heard.

Later, the tractor returned and the driver disputed the officer’s authorisation to take a sample.

Though the officer showed his authorisation, the driver, Mr Dyke, said he would not allow samples to be taken off site and he picked up the ones that were lying on the ground, putting them in the tractor cab.

He refused to give them back, despite being asked a number of times, and drove off.

Following the hearing, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said Mr Dyke’s behaviour was 'totally unacceptable'.

“The officer was carrying out his lawful duties to establish slurry pollution in the brook," they said.

“We will not hesitate in pursuing anyone tries to prevent our officers from carrying out work to protect the environment.”

Mr Dyke was fined £289 and ordered to pay £116 victim surcharge and costs of £3,699.