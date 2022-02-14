Farmer fined after muddy road caused serious collision

Police have issued farmers and construction workers a warning over muddy roads after a Cheshire farmer was recently fined following a serious collision.

Farmers and farm workers are being reminded to make sure they clear mud from roads after the road collision, which happened in October 2020.

The farmer who was responsible for the mud was handed a £250 fine and ordered to pay legal costs, following a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court last month.

It is an offence to deposit something on a road that causes danger to other road users.

The two-vehicle collision, which happened on the A51 in Clutton on 18 October 2020, involved a van and a car.

It left one driver with life changing injuries, and the other with serious injuries.

A Vauxhall Corsa had crossed into the opposing carriageway and collided with a Mercedes Sprinter head-on.

According to Cheshire Police, the road was in a very poor state due to agricultural workings on an adjacent field.

PC Iain Condliffe, who investigated the collision, said the force wanted to highlight the responsibility farmers had in making sure roads were clear and safe.

"We want to highlight the consequences of failing to clear the road of mud that your machinery deposits on the roadway," Pc Condliffe added.

“This isn’t just isolated to farmers working in their fields - construction machinery can also leave mud on the roads leaving them a hazard for other road users.

"If you are likely to do this due to your type of work it is your responsibility to make sure it is properly cleaned up and adequate warning is provided for other users.”