Farmer fined thousands after taking water during summer drought

A farmer has been ordered to pay out thousands of pounds for taking and using more water than permitted, including during a summer drought.

Brian Rutterford, of Lakenheath, Norfolk, was fined on 15 January at Norwich Magistrates Court for water abstraction offences and ordered to pay £4,300.

Over four years, the 77-year-old took three times the amount of water he was licenced to take, from a small channel next to his farm in Hockwold-cum-Wilton.

He continued to take water during the record-breaking hot summer of 2022, when East Anglia was officially in drought and many local water courses were dry.

According to the Environment Agency, which prosecuted the farmer, his actions impacted water supplies for the local community.

Two water abstraction licences were held, one for summer and one for winter. His licences required him to keep abstraction records and maintain abstraction meters, which he failed to do.

Rutterford pleaded guilty to offences of over-abstraction under both licences between 2018 and 2022.

Environment Agency prosecutor Sarah Dunne told the court that, although he explained that he over-abstracted to address a leak in his lake that put his fish at risk, his activities had continued for a four-year period, including during a summer drought.

In addition, these water abstraction offences were committed during his suspended sentence for another environmental offence: for operating an unpermitted waste site at his farm.

The presiding magistrate told Rutterford that he had been ‘chaotic’ and ‘incompetent’, and that his previous environmental offence was an aggravating feature.

Michelle Herron, of the Environment Agency said: "Abstraction licenses are issued to ensure that there is enough water for everyone and that there is no harm to the environment.

"Water abstractors have a responsibility to conserve supplies, especially during droughts. Rutterford clearly failed in fulfilling his responsibilities, so it is right that he pleaded guilty and be fined by the court."

He was ordered to pay a total of £4,300, which included a £2,000 fine for his offences, £100 for breaching his suspended sentence, £2,000 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £200.