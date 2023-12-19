Farmer foils drug operation after finding £15m of cocaine in feed

A farmer has helped foil a multi-million pound large-scale drug operation after he found kilo-block drug packages within his normal delivery of animal feed.

Two men have been sentenced by Isleworth Crown Court for the importation of class A and B drugs with a street value of nearly £30 million.

Varun Bhardwaj, 39 from Hounslow and Anand Tripathi, 61 from Middlesex, imported cocaine, cannabis and cigarettes into the UK hidden in shipments of perishable goods.

Police began investigating the case in April 2022 following a 999 call made by a farmer near Bridgwater, Somerset, who was shocked to find drugs hidden within his normal delivery of animal feed.

This delivery was inspected by serious crime officers and was found to contain 189 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than £15 million.

Tatab Ltd, a customs clearing agent based in Hounslow was inextricably linked to the importation and transport of this illegal shipment.

Anand Tripathi was the director and company secretary of Tatab – a company that facilitates the import and export of goods.

Varun Bhardwaj, who tried to distance himself from Tatab saying he had limited involvement with the company was found to be the operations manager and reported to Tripathi.

Varun Bhardwaj and Anand Tripathi have been sentenced to prison for 19 and 15 years respectively

In November 2022 officers arrested both men. At the same time UK Border Force was holding another container at the Port of Felixstowe linked to the men.

This time the shipment contained oranges from South Africa and on inspection 49 kilos of cocaine were discovered and seized with a street value of almost £4m.

The investigation then linked the pair with a further two shipments dating back to September 2021 and January 2022 where cocaine and cannabis were hidden inside containers of yams.

Richard Partridge, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the cost and damage to lives that drugs cause in UK society was incalculable.

“These two men played vital roles in trying to flood UK streets with huge quantities of illegal drugs," he said.

"This successful operation and their substantial sentences serves as a warning that authorities in the UK work together to disrupt and prosecute smugglers.”

Varun Bhardwaj and Anand Tripathi were sentenced to 19 years and 15 years in prison following a 71-day trial.