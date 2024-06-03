Farmer gears up for 5,000 mile drive from Scotland to Sahara

A Perthshire farmer will undertake a 5,000-mile expedition from the Highlands to the vast expanse of the Sahara to raise funds for farming charity RSABI.

Hugh Chamberlain, farm manager at Atholl Estates, will embark on the trip as a tribute to his late father-in-law, Tony Rawlings, who dreamt of exploring the world in his cherished 1993 Land Rover Defender 300tdi.

Tony, who passed away due to cancer, found solace during his illness by planning and modifying the Land Rover for this very journey.

Although he is no longer here to witness this expedition, his legacy lives on through Hugh’s determination to fulfil his dream.

Accompanied by friend Dave Hill, who Hugh met at agricultural college, they will navigate the arduous route in September relying solely on maps and intuition.

Hugh said the expedition had an aim to raise funds for RSABI and Eden Valley Hospice, charities close to both families' hearts.

He said: "RSABI provides support to individuals and families in Scottish agriculture, while Eden Valley Hospice offers compassionate care to those facing life-limiting illnesses.

“In honour of Tony's legacy, we are embarking on this expedition to prove that even amidst loss, dreams can endure, and compassion can ignite change.

“It is our hope that through this challenge, we will provide a beacon of hope and support to those in Scottish agriculture and the hospice community.

"We gratefully welcome any donations which will enable our two chosen charities to continue delivering the all-important support and services they provide.”

Pauline Macmillan, RSABI’s head of fundraising, added: “We’re very grateful to Hugh and the team for choosing to fundraise for RSABI through this fantastic adventure.

"We would also like to thank everyone who has stepped up to sponsor the challenge and those who have already donated.

"The money raised for RSABI will go towards providing vital emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it in Scottish agriculture.”