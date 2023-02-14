Farmer hailed for dedication to developing rural young people

A young farmer from Nottinghamshire has been given a national award for her dedication to developing rural young people involved in Young Farmers’ Clubs.

Jessica Rose, 28, from Newark, was shortlisted with four others for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) Heart of YFC Award.

The award was part of NFYFC’s annual Achiever Awards, which recognise the achievements of members during the previous membership year.

More than 400 young farmers attended the event at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on Saturday (11 February).

Jessica, who lives on the family arable and sheep farm, was recognised for the support she had given young people involved in her club.

She was also hailed for helping to organise county-wide events such as the show and rally, a Christmas tractor run and for her work on county and national YFC committees.

"It is the greatest honour to win this award. Something I only dreamt of winning is now somehow my reality. A definite pinch me moment," Jessica said.

“I love everything YFC stands for. The opportunities it gives you and the places it takes you. The links you make with your local community are invaluable.

"Whether that be forging lifelong friendships with people you didn't know lived on your doorstep or fundraising for charities in your area who thrive from your support."

Jessica added: “It is simply the best organisation that enriches the lives of so many young people.

"I hope to be involved with YFC for many years to come and keep giving back to an organisation that has given me so much."

Who were the other award winners?

The Heart of YFC Award was one of eight awards presented on the evening, which included hundreds of young farmers from across England and Wales.

The other Achiever Award winners were:

• Farm Safety Award, sponsored Farm Safety Foundation – James Hosking, Cornwall

• Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by KUHN, Matt Ingram, Warwickshire

• Community Spirit, sponsored by Tama, Uwchaled YFC, Clwyd

• Community Supporter of the Year, Hollie*, Leicestershire

• YFC Supporter of the Year, Michael Bailey, Hampshire

• New Member of the Year, sponsored by Eternit, Dave Odell, Warwickshire

• Aspiring Rural Leader, sponsored by Savills, Jamie Pottow, Wiltshire