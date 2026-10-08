Farmer handed suspended jail term after hundreds of scrap cars found

Inspectors found hundreds of scrap vehicles and tonnes of waste across fields and buildings (Stock photo)

A farmer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after hundreds of scrap vehicles and tonnes of illegally stored waste were discovered across fields and buildings in County Down.

John Baird, 61, of Banbridge, received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Newry Crown Court on 2 October.

The sentence followed an investigation by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) into the unauthorised keeping of controlled waste at two sites under his control near Dublin Road and Bog Road.

Inspectors first visited the land in February 2023 after receiving reports of large numbers of end-of-life vehicles being kept at the locations.

They discovered hundreds of scrap cars alongside hundreds of tonnes of waste, including metal, vehicle parts, mixed plastics, used timber and household goods.

The materials were spread across several fields, stored inside trailers and found around buildings.

Following the discovery, NIEA issued Baird with a formal enforcement notice requiring him to remove the waste and remediate the affected land.

However, when inspectors returned in October 2024, they found that the vast majority of the material remained.

The agency estimated that only between 20% and 30% of the controlled waste had been legally removed, including just some of the end-of-life vehicles.

The findings prompted further enforcement action over the unauthorised storage of waste on the land.

Baird subsequently pleaded guilty at Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, on 3 November 2025.

He admitted two counts of unauthorised keeping of controlled waste under the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.

The legislation requires controlled waste to be kept in accordance with the relevant waste management licensing requirements.

The case continued as environmental authorities monitored progress towards clearing the affected sites.

A further inspection on 28 August 2026 confirmed that Baird had completed the required remediation work, more than three years after the waste was first reported.

Importantly, the clean-up was carried out at his own expense rather than leaving public funds to cover the removal costs.

An NIEA spokesperson welcomed the outcome, saying the prosecution had secured a conviction while ensuring the affected land was cleared.

The agency stressed that "the waste has also been removed at the expense of the defendant".

It added that the outcome meant the environment had been protected without significant cost to taxpayers.

Baird was subsequently sentenced at Newry Crown Court to six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The case brings to a close a lengthy enforcement process involving repeated inspections, two waste offences and the eventual removal of hundreds of scrap vehicles and other controlled waste from the sites.