Farmer helps police recover car following crash

The Essex farmer helped police recover the car that had flipped onto its roof (Photo: @EP_RPU_North)

Photos have been shared showing the moment a farmer helped police remove a car that had flipped onto his land following a serious crash.

The collision caused the car to steer off Sudbury Road, Castle Hedingham, Essex, and land in the middle of farmland.

Police confirmed there were no serious injuries in the incident, which happened on Monday 18 May at around 3:30pm.

Essex Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter that the farmer helped remove the car off the field.

(Photo: @EP_RPU_North)







A spokesperson for Essex Roads Policing Unit said: "We are at the scene of a road traffic collision on Sudbury Road Castle Hedingham.

"There are no serious injuries, and the farmer is helping us get the car out from the field."

Photos were shared showing the farmer using machinery to carry the car to a nearby roadside for recovery.