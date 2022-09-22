Farmer input needed for project looking to solve ear tag issues

Farmer input is needed for a new project exploring ways to improve retention rates - and avoid penalties - because of missing ear tags in sheep and cattle.

Researchers at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) are investigating what makes applying ear tags difficult and what causes ear tags to fall out.

They are looking to speak to a range of farmers, including both those who have issues with ear tag losses and those who don’t, to find out how to avoid these problems.

Answers are needed for a variety of questions, including whether they find locating the tag in the ear a problem and if there is a breed of cattle or sheep that seems more prone to ear tag loss.

The research will also look at whether a particular type of fence, field boundary or even type of tag causes more problems.

The team are interested in finding out if farmers are unclear about when and how many animals need to be tagged, or if they think ear tagging is an unwelcome labour/cost expense which isn’t a priority.

The research is being led by Dr Kate Lamont and Dr Sam Beechener. They said: “There are lots of ways for farmers and crofters to have their say.

"It can be via a quick chat on the phone, a text or an email, or by sending photos, completing an online survey, or even a site visit where they can point out what the problem is and where on the farm or croft it occurs.”

The project is funded by the Scottish government, which is trying to establish how big a problem ear tag loss is for smaller enterprises, what the causes are and what could be done to help.

Data gathered will be used to provide information about how to prevent losses and avoid penalties arising from missing ear tags.

Farmers and crofters interested in providing input are being asked to call 07714 528 850 or email eartagloss@sruc.ac.uk.