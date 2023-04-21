Farmer jailed for 12 months after unconsented River Lugg work

A farmer who was accused of 'obliterating' riverside habitats after he dredged a mile-long stretch of the River Lugg has been handed a prison sentence.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court has sentenced John Price to 12 months in prison following an investigation and prosecution by Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Mr Price, a mixed Herefordshire farmer, entered a guilty plea to all seven charges last year.

In December 2020, he used heavy machinery to dredge and reprofile a mile-long stretch of the River Lugg at Kingsland, destroying the riverbed and banks.

Mr Price said at the time that he undertook the maintenance works to protect local households from flooding, which were heavily impacted by storms in 2019.

But Natural England and the Environment Agency said the banks of the River Lugg were "damaged" causing "significant and long-term ecological harm".

Full restoration of the protected river is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Mr Price's charges included carrying out operations on an SSSI-protected river without consent, contravening a stop notice, contravening the Environmental Permitting Regulations and contravening the Reduction and Prevention of Agricultural Diffuse Pollution Regulations.

Martin Quine, Environment Agency place manager for Herefordshire, said the agency welcomed the outcome of the prosecution.

“While Mr Price’s justification for the works was to help prevent flooding to local properties, his actions did not have any flood prevention benefit.

"The destruction of river banks is not appropriate flood management. It is important that the Judge recognised that the works significantly weakened flood prevention measures rather than improved them."

Mr Quine said that the vast majority of farmers and landowners 'fully cooperate' with environmental regulations.

“We urge landowners never to take extreme measure such as this and instead to always work closely with the Environment Agency around river management to agree the best solutions for both landowners and the environment.”

Jamie Audsley, chief executive of the Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, said the outcome meant "justice for the River Lugg".

He said: "The sentencing reflects the seriousness of the damage caused to a stretch of the river and which is supposed to be protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“We were shocked to discover a bulldozer was used to undertake work in the river, disturbing gravels, reprofiling a bank and removing vegetation – the episode caused immense harm to this special and much-loved river.

“Whilst it will take a long time to recover, we hope that this stretch of river can once again become a thriving natural habitat for wildlife. We’re all looking forward to seeing it restored to its natural beauty.

“Landowners have a clear and vital responsibility to look after the rivers in their care. This prosecution must act as a deterrent to prevent anyone harming rivers again."