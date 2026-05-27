Farmer keepy uppy charity challenge hits 500,000 views

A social media challenge in wellies has racked up almost 500,000 views as Scotland’s farming community gets behind a football-themed push for mental wellbeing.

Agricultural charity RSABI said its Keepy Uppy Challenge had taken off across rural Scotland, with farmers, crofters, agri-businesses and farming personalities joining in.

The campaign aims to encourage people across Scottish agriculture to keep talking, while raising funds for RSABI’s practical, financial and emotional support services.

Sponsored by Stewart Trailers, the challenge asks participants to complete as many keepy uppies as possible while wearing wellies.

Those taking part are encouraged to nominate three others, although RSABI said nominations are not required and anyone can get involved.

Videos have been shared from across the country, with the campaign quickly spreading through rural social media feeds.

Those taking part include Dalscone Farm’s Ben Best, Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game, Aberdeenshire livestock farmer Nicola Wordie, also known as @livestock_farmher, and Crawford Niven of Crawford Farms.

Farmers, Young Farmers Clubs, rural businesses and agricultural organisations have also joined the campaign.

The challenge comes ahead of RSABI’s first Farmer Football Tournament, a seven-a-side event taking place at McDiarmid Park in Perth on 7 June.

Spectators can attend for free.

The event is being supported by programme sponsors Hamilton Ross, ball sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and referee sponsor Drysdale Trailers.

RSABI said it hoped the tournament would attract a strong crowd to cheer on farming teams while highlighting the importance of wellbeing in agriculture.

Supporters can also donate to the football fundraiser through RSABI’s JustGiving campaign.

Those attending can expect to see several familiar faces from BBC’s This Farming Life.

They include Callum Lindsay, Ally and Noah Williamson, Rob Smith and Adam Johnstone from Series 8, along with Ben Imrie from Series 7 and Ewan Irvine from Series 4.

Other figures from Scottish agriculture will also take part, including farmer comedian and RSABI Keep Talking ambassador Jim Smith, YouTube farmer Crawford Niven and The Scottish Farmer’s Glen Barclay.

Teams from rural organisations including Bell Ingram, Gillespie Macandrew, Galbraith and United Auctions will also compete.

RSABI said the event was expected to be a competitive day of football involving well-known names from across the industry.

The charity is continuing to seek sponsors for the tournament, with opportunities available for businesses and organisations wanting to support the initiative.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, said: “Seeing the Keepy Uppy Challenge take off like this has been brilliant.”

She said the response across social media had exceeded expectations, with many people helping to spread the message to “#KeepTalking”.

Ms Macmillan said there was “a huge buzz around football just now” and that it was encouraging to see the agricultural community supporting both the challenge and the tournament.

She added that both initiatives were designed to bring people together, encourage conversations around mental wellbeing and raise awareness of RSABI’s support.

Ms Macmillan said there were still sponsorship opportunities available for the football tournament and that the charity would like to hear from businesses keen to get involved.

Participants in the Keepy Uppy Challenge are encouraged to donate £3 to RSABI by texting KEEPY to 70460.

They can also nominate three others to continue the challenge online.