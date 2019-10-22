Farmer leaves £1m in will to Norfolk hospital

The generous donation will go toward building a new cancer centre (Photo: Norfolk Hospitals Charity)

A Norfolk farmer has bequeathed more than £1 million to his local hospital to help fund a new cancer centre.

Douglas de Bootman, who farmed at Pentney near Swaffham, died last year at the age of 88.

His will stated that the large donation would be given to Cromer Hospital, to help patients with cancer.

Mr de Bootman's sister-in-law, Patricia, said farming 'was his life'.

“His wife had a few appointments there... but apart from that he just loved Norfolk and Cromer Hospital,” she told BBC News.

“He farmed from the age of leaving school until he retired. That was his life… he didn't go far, he just loved the land.”

Louise Cook, head of fundraising for the Norfolk Hospitals Charity, added: “Mr de Bootman's legacy will undoubtedly help improve the facilities and services at the hospital and will be felt by patients, staff and visitors for many years.”