Farmer left 'frightened' after three sheep killed in grisly incident

The farmer said the bizarre incident has left him 'devastated' as it will affect lambing next year (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police)

A farmer has said he is left 'unnerved and frightened' after three of his sheep were killed is a grisly incident earlier this week.

Nottinghamshire farmer Michael Asher said he heard a loud bang and talking on his land on Monday night (6 April).

Mr Asher, who farms in Calverton, left his house and went out with his torch to find three of his sheep dead.

Two of the animals were found to have had their throats cut and another sheep has been suspected to have died through shock.







Two other sheep were also tied up by their horns with nylon rope, with one of them also having a slash wound. Their injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Some of the sheep were still alive despite the injuries and the farmer believed a vehicle in a lay-by close to the farm was connected to the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a 41-year-old man thanks to the help of a local game keeper who helped to track down a suspect.

The game keeper followed the vehicle into the city which was finally stopped in Gregory Boulevard.

Local officers were alerted to the incident and arrested the man.

Mr Asher said the incident has left him 'devastated' as it will affect lambing next year.

"Three female sheep all died last night and it's scary that this should happen," he said.

"Obviously with coronavirus, people shouldn't be out and about. They shouldn't be leaving their homes. This is the last thing people need with what’s going on.

"I was told by my neighbour who heard noises and I came out to see the sheep injured. It's not acceptable."

The 41-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and animal cruelty.

Detective Sergeant Luke Todd, who is leading the investigation, called it a 'horrific incident'.

"Following the call by the farmer, officers were quickly in the area to make the arrest, aided by a member of the public," he said.

"Officers also used the force drone last night to search for anyone else connected to the incident, but looking at the footage, there was no one else found.

"The man remains in police custody and will be questioned today. We continue to investigate the circumstances and if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious please call 101, quoting incident number 917 of 6 April 2020."