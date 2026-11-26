Giles Henry and his family have been recognised for decades of nature-friendly farming at Oakwood Mill Farm

A Scottish Borders farming family has won a nature award after transforming once-bare hill grazing into species-rich grassland through decades of organic farming.

Giles Henry and his family, of Oakwood Mill Farm in Selkirk, claimed the Farming with Nature accolade at the Nature of Scotland Awards in Edinburgh.

Their achievements include transforming 110 hectares of hill ground, establishing 10km of hedgerows and creating wildlife corridors that support a wide range of species.

Giles, 70, moved to the holding with his wife Alison and their three children as tenants 30 years ago, converting the farm to organic production by the end of the 1990s.

The decision was driven by environmental concerns surrounding the use of fertilisers and chemicals, alongside the costs associated with these inputs.

Central to the family's approach has been a change in grazing management, with their herd of Luing cattle grazing the hill ground during winter rather than summer.

This allows wildflowers and grasses to flourish during the warmer months, providing habitats for butterflies and other invertebrates, as well as nesting birds such as skylarks and lapwings.

“Now we have a species-rich grassland that grows all summer and is eaten through the winter,” Giles said.

“That hill was previously as bare as the road because it would be grazed all summer.”

The family has also established hedgerows along its existing fencing, connecting habitats across the farm and creating wildlife corridors linked to woodland.

Winter grazing and the establishment of 10km of hedgerows have helped wildlife flourish

Giles said his long-term ambition was to remove fences altogether.

Introducing such changes as tenant farmers, however, meant securing the support of their landlords.

“We are tenants, so we have had to work that bit harder to persuade our landlords to come with us on this journey but they have and I like to think it’s paid off for both sides,” he said.

The Nature of Scotland Awards, organised by the RSPB and sponsored by NatureScot, recognise individuals, businesses and projects delivering environmental improvements.

Judges praised the family's ability to enhance biodiversity while maintaining a successful farming business.

They said: “We were particularly impressed by Oakwood Mill Farm’s three-decade legacy of nature-friendly farming, which has delivered remarkable gains for biodiversity alongside a successful farming business.”

The family has received support from Moira Gallagher of SAC Consulting, part of Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), including assistance with an application for Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) funding.

Giles is also a member of Scotland's Farm Advisory Service biodiversity and beef groups, where farmers share knowledge and learn from specialist advisers.

Recognition for the family's work has extended beyond the awards, with Giles revealing that last year's winner in the same category, Fife farmer Johnnie Balfour, had been inspired by Oakwood Mill's approach.

The family's organic farming legacy is now being carried forward by the next generation.

Giles's son Stuart returned to the farm five years ago after pursuing his ambitions away from agriculture, and the tenancy is now in his name.

“He lived his dream and, running an organic farm for the last 30 years, I feel I have been living mine too,” Giles said.

While welcoming the award, he said the greatest achievement was seeing the environmental improvements on the farm and knowing they would benefit future generations.

“For us, it’s also a gain for the next generation.”