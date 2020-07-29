Farmer plants 35,000 sunflowers in NHS tribute

Olly Harrison’s floral tribute to the NHS is now in full bloom at his farm in Tarbock, Prescot

A Merseyside farmer has said a huge 'thank you' to NHS staff battling the Covid-19 crisis by planting 35,000 sunflower seeds across an acre of land.

Olly Harrison, who farms in Prescot, created 200ft high letters that now spell 'NHS', done at the height of the still ongoing global pandemic.

The yellow sunflowers, symbolic of joy and happiness, were planted for the hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who continue to make huge sacrifices.

He said: “I planted these sunflowers during what felt like the peak of summer, where we experienced a long spell of beautiful, hot weather.







"While most people enjoy the sunshine I was wasn’t sure if the seedlings would make it. However, they have and here there are – a beautiful symbol of hope.”

Mr Harrison has also planted a field of sunflowers to create a maze for families to enjoy over the summer holidays.

Half the proceeds of tickets sales will be donated to NHS charities and its charitable partners.

Mr Harrison said: “Although we still haven’t beaten the virus, we are now able to enjoy more freedoms and I hope that families will join us to enjoy the sunflowers this summer.”

Knowsley Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Shelley Powell applauded the farmer's work.

“Farmer Olly Harrison is a great example of Knowsley Better Together where communities are coming together and supporting one another in whatever way they can.

"I have eagerly awaited the arrival of the sunflowers and they don’t disappoint – they are a beautiful show of support for NHS staff and residents. ”