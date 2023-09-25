Farmer podcasters star in A-Plan Rural Insurance's Rural Community blog

A-Plan Rural Insurance have set up a Rural Community blog as part of their work on social media to contribute to farmers' efforts in showcasing British farming.

As part of their mission to support the rural community, they’ve partnered with farmers Becca Wilson and Lizzie Mclaughlin to support their new podcast venture.

With Becca a fifth generation Yorkshire farmer and Lizzie a new entrant and self-confessed townie from Middlesborough, the girls found conversation in their differences.

Wanting to combine their farming and non-farming perspectives, they decided to set up a podcast two years ago to answer burning questions.

Becca says: “The strength of the podcast really has been in our differences.

"Sometimes, consumers have questions about food, farming and the countryside which they worry about asking, but we’re here to help with that!”

On their latest episode, they welcomed American farmer Luke Bryan and Bayer’s Director of External Communications, Brian Leake to draw parallels between UK and US agriculture.

Read the full blog here and listen to their podcast here.