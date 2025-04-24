Farmer praised after rescuing stranded sheep from quicksand

A farmer has rescued a sheep after it became stuck in quicksand in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, with emergency teams praising him for his quick action.

Peter Wilson, a local farmer, sprang into action when one of his animals became stuck in the treacherous sands of the bay on Tuesday morning (22 April).

The incident, reported to Holyhead Coastguard by concerned passers-by, had the potential to turn serious.

But thanks to fast communication and a sense of responsibility, Peter was already en-route before the Bay Search and Rescue (BSAR) could even get involved.

“When you farm around the bay, from time to time you need to go the extra mile—that’s what farmers do for their livestock,” said a BSAR spokesperson, praising the farmer's quick response.

(Photo: Bay Search and Rescue)

Although the Coastguard doesn’t directly handle large animal rescues, they alerted BSAR, who in turn reached out to Peter.

"We rang Peter to see if it was his, being reasonably close to his land—and it was. More so, he was already on his way,” the spokesperson added.

The animal was safely returned, and a difficult situation was brought to an end thanks to a combination of local knowledge, public awareness, and the unique role that farmers play in rural emergency response.

BSAR concluded: “Farming is a tough life full of highs and lows, but thanks to Peter, the mother is back with her children and the world is okay again—at least for her.

“Though it looks like Peter may need to turn the parlour hose on himself."