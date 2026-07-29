Farmer protection cover jumps amid illness and injury fears

The proportion of farmers holding protection insurance has risen sharply in a year, as more families seek financial security against serious illness, injury or death.

NFU Mutual’s latest Voice of the Farmer research found that 51% of farmers held products such as life assurance in 2026, up from 44% in 2025. Almost one in five respondents, 19%, said protection was their most important financial management need.

The annual survey questioned 1,652 farmers across the UK between March and May 2026.

The increase comes as agriculture continues to record the highest fatal injury rate of any major UK industry.

Health and Safety Executive figures published in July showed that 22 workers died in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector during 2025-26. The sector recorded 8.09 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, compared with an average of 0.37 across all industries.

Work-related ill health also remains a major concern. Around 9,000 workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing suffered from work-related ill health during the five-year period from 2020-21 to 2024-25, according to HSE figures.

Musculoskeletal disorders accounted for 67% of those cases.

Farmers regularly work with machinery, vehicles, chemicals and livestock, as well as at height and near pits or silos. The physical demands of agricultural work can also contribute to back pain and other long-term health problems.

The HSE has estimated that the rate of musculoskeletal injury in the sector is more than three times the rate recorded across all industries.

NFU Mutual warned that the absence of a key worker can have an immediate impact on production, particularly on smaller family farms and businesses reliant on only a few people.

Serious illness, injury or death can also affect borrowing, succession plans and the long-term viability of a farm where suitable arrangements have not been put in place.

David Nottingham, protection expert at NFU Mutual, said: “Farmers know just as well as anyone how unexpected events and illnesses can have a considerable impact on the day-to-day running of an organisation, irrespective of size.

“These unforeseen absences can put a strain on the farm – particularly if it is a small farm reliant on just a few people.”

Nottingham said financial protection could help businesses prepare for unexpected disruption and maintain their operations.

“However, there are a number of ways to guard against those challenges and to help secure the future of the farm and keep things running smoothly,” he said.

Protection products can provide financial support when a farmer or another key person dies, becomes seriously ill or is unable to work.

Business protection policies can include life or critical illness cover for farm owners, partnerships and other businesses where the loss of one individual could threaten operations.

Nottingham said: “Business protection policies allow business owners to take out life or critical illness cover.

“This helps instances of small partnerships or businesses where the loss of a key individual could impact on the viability of the business.”

Term insurance generally provides cover for a fixed period and pays a lump sum if the policyholder dies during that time. Whole-of-life insurance provides a guaranteed payment on death and may be used to help meet inheritance tax costs or leave money to family members.

Income protection is designed to replace part of a person’s earnings when illness or injury prevents them from working.

Critical illness cover pays a lump sum following the diagnosis of a serious condition included in the policy. The money can be used to repay farm borrowing, adapt a home or meet other financial commitments.

Association of British Insurers figures show that £1.42 billion was paid in critical illness claims during 2025, alongside £880 million in income protection claims.

Insurers paid a total of £7.84 billion through individual and group protection claims to customers affected by illness, injury and bereavement.