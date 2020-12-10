Farmer raises charity funds with festive tractor exhibition

A Yorkshire farmer is raising thousands of pounds for charity after installing a farming inspired festive exhibition outside his own home.

Thousands of Christmassy LED lights adorn Andrew Wilkinson's home near Pocklington, in East Yorkshire.

He has created a replica of a John Deere 6155m and a Landrover Defender in memory of his father David, who sadly died of cancer in 2006.

The impressive festive display, which has been installed every year since 2016, aims to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

His Facebook page 'Christmas Tractor' describes this year's changes: "Last year I decided it was time to retire the John Deere 6820 and give her a face lift, so may I introduce to you the John Deere 6155m.

At long last here it is, after months and planning, hours and hours and hours of preparation. We have switch on for the... Posted by Christmas Tractor on Saturday, 28 November 2020

"It was due an upgrade with other additions including front fenders, steering front wheels and a lifted plough.

"This year brings a brand new addition to the collection... my dad’s Landrover Defender 90, what better tribute to him."

Over 200 donors have already helped raised well over £3,000 out of a target of £4,000 as of Thursday 10 December.

Anyone wishing to donate must do so via the online JustGiving page as there is no collection box outside for this year.