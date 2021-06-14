Farmer's 650 mile horse trip underway in memory of brother

A farmer and his two horses is making a 650 mile charity trip in memory of his police officer brother who died after a road accident which rendered him unconscious for 14 years.

Jamie Alcock is driving Millie and Willam from his farm in Gloucestershire to Elgin in Morayshire to raise funds for a charity that helped support his brother for all that time.

Jamie has just passed through Loughborough at his 100 mile mark, supported by members of the public and local businesses.

The momentum is growing each day, and his wife Katie who is working to keep him on a safe route is receiving messages for places to stay, and stops for the horses.

Jamie is the brother of the late PC John Christopher Alcock, who was a serving officer with Grampian Police stationed at Elgin.

In August 2003 Christopher was involved in a road traffic accident whilst on duty. He was travelling with colleagues to do their shift on Royal Protection at Balmoral.

Christopher was unconscious at the scene of the accident, never recovered consciousness and died 14 years later.

He was buried with full police honours at Garmouth, just north of Fochabers, in October 2017.

The local Police Federation and Chief Constable, looked after Christopher’s needs and issues as much as they could.

They did their best for his partner and young son too. Christopher’s name is recorded on the Police Roll of Honour.

Jamie said: “I have always thought that I could never repay the charities that helped, but I know with what has happened with Covid in the last 12 months, charities have taken a massive hit.

"Now I want to raise money to put it back in the pot to help other people," he added.

Jamie, who lives in Gloucestershire and works Shire horses on Coldcroft Farm, set off on Saturday 5 June and has already raised £7,700.

He is hoping to raise £15,000 for his chosen charities - Police Care UK receiving 75% and the Fire Fighters Charity receiving 25% of donations.

The charities both support serving and retired police officers and firefighters when they have been harmed as a result of their work.