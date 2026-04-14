Farmer's bluebell walk raises £1m for charities over five decades

A village fundraiser that began with a single bluebell walk has raised more than £1m for charity over five decades.

The Arlington Bluebell Walk, founded by East Sussex farmer John McCutchan and his wife Carolyn, now attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year and has raised over £1.1m for 89 charities since it began in 1972.

Originally set up to help fund a new swimming pool for the local primary school, the walk has grown into a major annual attraction held in 24 acres of ancient woodland at Bates Green Farm.

Mr McCutchan, now 89, said the scale of its success was never anticipated.

“We never expected our bluebell walks to become what they have become when we started out,” he said.

“We only planned to open to the public for one weekend, but we were quickly getting requests… for another year.”

The fundraiser continues in memory of Carolyn, who died six years ago and first came up with the idea.

“It was Carolyn who first came up with the idea… Everything I do here now is in memory of her,” Mr McCutchan said.

A weathervane depicting her pushing a wheelbarrow of bluebells has been installed on Arlington Village Hall in tribute.

Today, the walk has become a major spring attraction, drawing visitors to see carpets of native bluebells across the woodland.

Admission fees help raise funds for a wide range of causes, with local charities helping to run the walk on designated days.

Twenty-five charities are involved this year, helping to organise the event and benefiting directly from the money raised.

The walk also highlights the environmental importance of bluebells, which support pollinators such as bees and butterflies and are a protected native species in the UK.

Mr McCutchan, who was awarded an MBE for his charitable work, said he hopes the fundraiser will continue for future generations.

“I am very proud of what has been achieved here… I hope to continue to be involved in this for as long as I can,” he said.

A charitable trust is now being established to secure its future for the next generation.

The Arlington Bluebell Walk will run daily from 3 to 10 April, welcoming visitors between 10am and 3pm.