Farmer's cancer diagnosis to shape Emmerdale storyline

A Yorkshire farmer’s prostate cancer diagnosis is set to feature in Emmerdale, as part of a campaign to highlight the challenges faced by people in rural communities.

Denys Fell, 75, from East Yorkshire, was diagnosed in 2024 and has since spoken out to raise awareness, particularly among farmers who can face barriers to early diagnosis and support.

His experience has helped shape a new storyline for long-running character Cain Dingle, bringing a rural perspective to prostate cancer on screen.

Despite being fit and active — having completed the Boston Marathon the year before — Denys said the diagnosis came without warning.

“I got one of the biggest shocks of my life when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he said. “It all began with a routine blood test when my doctor became concerned about my PSA levels.”

He was referred to a specialist and given the diagnosis within minutes.

“Within 5 minutes of being at the surgery he sat me down and told me I had cancer. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Further tests, including an MRI scan and biopsy, followed. Reflecting on the experience, Denys said the support of medical staff made a difficult situation easier.

“You're in quite an undignified position during it, but the sonographer Andy was a really pleasant guy, and the delightful nurse Kayleigh was at my side, so it was just like we were talking in a coffee shop about everyday things really.”

The storyline, which will run from April to June, is part of a partnership between Emmerdale and Macmillan Cancer Support aimed at improving awareness and access to help.

It will explore not only the medical side of cancer, but also the emotional and practical challenges — particularly for those living and working in rural areas.

Farmers and rural communities can face increased risks of certain cancers, including prostate and skin cancer, while also experiencing reduced access to healthcare services due to location and working patterns.

Macmillan said the campaign is designed to reach people who may not actively seek out health information, using a familiar setting to encourage conversations and early checks.

The partnership will also include information resources within episodes and online, helping direct viewers to support.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) is contributing to the campaign, sharing real-life experiences from across the UK as part of efforts to improve access to cancer support in rural areas.

Alex Phillimore, head of operations and communications at FCN, said: “People in farming communities often face unique challenges accessing healthcare support due to where they live and the nature of the work they do.

"This partnership is an encouraging development, helping to ensure farming and rural voices are amplified and shape the public conversation around health issues such as cancer.”

Macmillan said working with a popular programme such as Emmerdale would help reach wider audiences.

Sonia Sudhakar, the charity’s chief engagement officer, said: “At Macmillan, our mission is to reach everyone affected by cancer, wherever they are, so they can get support when they need it.”

She added that the storyline reflects real challenges, “from talking to loved ones, to coping with isolation, to managing the emotional impact of treatment”, while showing the support available.

Emmerdale’s creative director Iain MacLeod said the partnership would help bring the reality of cancer to screen and raise awareness among viewers.

“We’re proud to work with Macmillan on this partnership with Emmerdale to bring Cain’s prostate cancer story to life and help raise awareness of the support available,” he said.

With the storyline set to reach millions, campaigners hope it will encourage more people in farming and rural communities to seek advice early and access support when they need it.